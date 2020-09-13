STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Inflows lesser, but Sri Ram Sagar Project to reach FRL by September 20

Inflows into Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP) may decrease as the gates of its upstream projects, like Jayakwadi in Maharashtra, are closed, and rainfall has also reduced.

Published: 13th September 2020

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Inflows into Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP) may decrease as the gates of its upstream projects, like Jayakwadi in Maharashtra, are closed, and rainfall has also reduced. To achieve full water level in SRSP, it may take a few more days.SRSP, located on the Godavari river in the Balkonda Assembly constituency, had got huge inflows from upstream areas over the past one month. As a result, SRSP is near its full capacity, and water was released to Flood Flow Canal (FFC) and other canals. 

As of now, SRSP requires four TMC to reach full capacity while and Mid Manair Reservoir (MMR) requires seven tmcft, and FFC needs two tmcft. Considering losses from evaporation and other losses, 14 tmcft of inflows are still required to fill these projects. Currently, 26,000 cusecs are coming in to SRSP, which may reduce to 10,000 cusecs from Sunday. In light of this, it will take time for SRSP to reach full level.

Executive Engineer (EE) for SRSP B Ram Rao said that if 25,000 cusecs reach SRSP ever day, only then the project will reach its full capacity of 90 TMC, after which the gates would be opened. He said they would give top priority to release water to MMR through FFC and other canals. He said by next week, MMR would be filled and SRSP is likely to overflow around September 20, but will depend on rains.

SRSP Flood Flow Canal Sri Ram Sagar Project
