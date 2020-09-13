K Chandrasekhar Rao exhorts Revenue employees to be pro-poor

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao exhorted Revenue Department employees to work with a positive attitude, behave in a polite and dignified manner to gain the confidence of the public. This would bring the government a good name. He held a meeting with 70 representatives of the Telangana Revenue Employees Services Association (TRESA) at Pragathi Bhavan on Saturday, a day after the Revenue Bill was adopted in the Assembly.

Rao directed Revenue officials and staff to work with commitment to implement the New Revenue Act and hoped that it would bring a qualitative change in the Revenue Department. Compassion towards the poor was important, the CM told the staffers. He told the employees that his government’s decisions were people-centric and the New Revenue Act had been designed keeping in mind the interest of the general public. Rao appreciated the Revenue staff for taking up several responsibilities including the elections and natural disasters.

He assured them that promotions would be given at all levels and car allowances would be given to tahsildars on a regular basis. He announced the release of Rs 60 crore to create more facilities at all tahsildar offices. He also instructed officials to ensure that there was no fund crunch for administration of offices and protocol duties.

Seating arrangement for TRESA members in accordance with Covid-19 norms

Rao said VROs would be given the option to join other departments. Since there were more VRAs from weaker sections, children of senior VRAs would be given jobs. The government was facing an additional Rs 260 crore burden to implement scales for the VRAs. However, the government was doing it on humanitarian grounds, he said. The government would stand by the Revenue staff in the event of any problem, assured Rao.

TRESA extends support

The Telangana Revenue Employees Services Association extended its full support to the New Revenue Act. Association president Vanga Ravinder Reddy, general secretary K Gowtham Kumar, and others thanked the Chief Minister for the new Act. They said they would ensure proper implementation of the Act. TRESA also thanked the CM for giving tahsildars the additional responsibility of registration. “We will provide excellent services to people and live up to your expectations,” TRESA representatives assured Rao.

TRESA leaders requested the CM to fill CCLA posts and allow eligible VROs to work in the Revenue Department, increase the staff strength, promote eligible employees and regularise computer operators.

They also requested the CM to meet tahsildars before handing them the registration responsibilities. Rao agreed to the same. The CM Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to resolve the issues of Revenue employees as early as possible.