Karimnagar hospitals flouting norms to dispose bio-medical waste

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Hospitals treating Covid-19 patients are disposing biomedical waste in violation of Covid-19 guidelines. The hospitals are supposed to use incinerators for disposal but are not doing so, which is an environmental hazard and in violation of guidelines of CPCB.

About eight private hospitals are treating Covid-19 patients in the district. Among them, only a few are disposing biowaste through the incinerator at Manakondur, which is approved by the government, while the remaining hospitals are transporting the waste to dumping yards through tractors.

Meanwhile, Loksatta Udyama Samstha took up the issue with the Collector, asking him to instruct the DMHO to see that all hospitals treating Covid patients follow norms for disposal of bio waste.