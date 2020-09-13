No decision yet on holding meet with AP counterpart: Transport Minister Puvvada

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said on Saturday that he has not planned to hold a meeting with his Andhra Pradesh counterpart, on interstate bus services, yet. He also mentioned that the meeting between the two Ministers would be fixed only after the two State governments sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on operating buses between the States on kilometre basis. He made these statements while speaking to the media here.

Currently, the RTC officials of both the Telugu States are holding talks to come to an agreement on the said topic. The Ministers meet will commence only after the officials reach a middle-ground, Puvvada added.Referring about the new Revenue Act, the Minister said that it was introduced by the State government to ensure the welfare of farmers and poor people by resolving land issues.

He opined that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s idea would change the fate of farmers and help them sleep peacefully. He also remembered the major change that the Chief Minister had brought about last time by issuing pattadar passbooks to around 57 lakh farmers with the land records purification initiative.

The Transport Minister claimed that Telangana has become a role model to all other States with such initiatives. He also mentioned that Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao has already taken steps to renotify those 10 villages, which were recently merged with the Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC), back to panchyats, as per requested by the local residents.

Later, Puvvada distributed PPE kits to sanitation workers and also inaugurated modern public toilets at many places in the town. Collector RV Karnan was also present.