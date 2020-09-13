OGH junior doctors relent after three days, call off strike

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After three days of strike by junior doctors, the Superintendent of Osmania General Hospital (OGH) Dr B Nagender assured them that stop-gap arrangements shall be made to allow Orthopaedics and General Surgery Departments to have operation tables and wards for treating patients efficiently. Based on this, the OGH Junior Doctors Association called off their strike and rejoined duties from Saturday morning.

Dr Nagender issued an order which stated that the Neurosurgery Department will give an Operation Theatre (OT) to the Orthopaedic Department where elective cases can be undertaken. For general surgery, three tables from the plastic surgery OT would be given. In the post-operative ward, which junior doctors say do not have sufficient oxygen lines or intubation tables, 50 beds of the women cardiology ward have been extended.

The said situation began when the old building of the OGH was inundated following heavy rains and all OTs, wards were moved into the smaller Quli Qutb Shah Building. The OGH administration has assured that works on the adjacent building, i.e the GHMC shelter home which is to be converted into an OT space, will be expedited. The JUDA, meanwhile has set a deadline of September 19 to assess the progress of these assurances given on providing better infrastructure. They had raised the issue recently on September 1 seeking better equipment, several drugs and oxygen ports.