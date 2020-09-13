STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

RFCL’s urea plant 99% ready

MoS Mandaviya assures provision of urea at subsidised rates to TS farmers, jobs to youth.

Published: 13th September 2020 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2020 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh L Mandaviya and MoS (Home) G Kishan Reddy visit the RFCL urea unit;

Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh L Mandaviya and MoS (Home) G Kishan Reddy visit the RFCL urea unit;

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh L Mandaviya, along with Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy, visited the site of Ramagundam Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited’s (RFCL) upcoming urea unit in Ramagundam on Saturday. After reviewing the project, Mandaviya told the media that about 99 per cent of the plant’s works had been completed, and within two months it would be commissioned to produce 12.7 lakh MT of urea per annum. “Five such fertiliser units will be inaugurated across the country soon.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to boost fertiliser production in India so as to reduce imports. Once completed, this RFCL project will reduce India’s dependency on imported urea, save foreign exchange and create jobs,” Mandaviya said. He added that the farmers of Telangana would get urea at subsidised rates, and said that the local youth would be prioritised when it came to offering employment at the plant.

TRS MP Venkatesh Netha Borlakunta argues with the Ministers at the unit’s entrance on Saturday

Nirlep Singh Rai, the CEO of RFCL briefed the Ministers about the physical progress of various works pertaining to the project. He said that the works were delayed due to the lockdown, but were resumed in the beginning of May. Speaking about the Covid-19 situation, MoS Kishan Reddy said that a movement, ‘We are Indians, we wear masks’, would be launched by the Centre on October 2 to control the transmission.

TRS leaders stage protest

Ahead of the Union Ministers of State’s visit, TRS MP Venkatesh Nehta Borlakunta, Ramagundam MLA Korukanti Chander, and other party leaders staged a protest at RFCLRamagundam on Saturday. They demanded that the jobs generated by the project be given to local youth. Tension prevailed for a while as TRS and BJP workers gathered en masse and raised slogans against each other. “Locals sacrificed their lands for the plant. So the Centre must ensure that the jobs go to them,” the TRS leaders said. “It is heard that the Central government has already recruited workers from Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. This needs to be stopped,” they added. The protestors prevented the Union Ministers from entering the plant. The TRS MLA and MP were arrested and released later.

12.7 L MT per annum RFCL’s upcoming gas-based urea unit with 12.7 lakh MT per annum capacity at Ramagundam is a joint venture promoted by the National Fertilizers Limited (NFL), Engineers India Ltd (EIL) and Fertilizer Corporation of India Limited (FCIL). Its foundation stone was laid by PM in 2016

TAGS
RFCL urea plant
India Matters
From left: Sitaram Yechury, Jayati Ghosh and Yogendra Yadav (File Photos | PTI, Wikipedia)
Delhi riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh named as co-conspirators
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED seizes properties worth Rs 89 crore of DMK MP Jagathrakshakan over FEMA violation
Actress Rakul Preet Singh (Photo | File)
Actress Rakul Preet Singh's name crops up as drug sleuths grill Rhea Chakraborty
Sindu and her husband with Dr Abi Abraham
Kerala man donates organs before bidding adieu, sets example of humanity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, holds up the championship trophy after defeating Victoria Azarenka, of Belarus, in the women's singles final of the US Open tennis championships. (Photo | AP)
Naomi Osaka beats Victoria Azarenka in US Open final, wins third Grand Slam
Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)
Post COVID, Home Minister Amit Shah re-admitted to AIIMS in Delhi
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp