STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Shortage of oxygen cylinders plague Karimnagar patients

 As the Covid-19 pandemic rages on in Telangana, doctors in Karimnagar have advised patients in home isolation to stock up on oxygen cylinders. 

Published: 13th September 2020 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2020 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

Oxygen level being measured on a pulse oximeter.

Oxygen level being measured on a pulse oximeter. (Representational Photo| PTI)

By Naveen Kumar Tallam
Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: As the Covid-19 pandemic rages on in Telangana, doctors in Karimnagar have advised patients in home isolation to stock up on oxygen cylinders. But the patients are finding it difficult to do so amid an acute shortage of cylinders in the district. At present, the everyday demand from hospitals and homes put together is around 1,200 cylinders, but due to the shortage only 50 per cent is being met, sources said. There are three oxygen cylinder suppliers in Karimnagar, who cater to government and private hospitals. 

But the pandemic has increased the demand in the last three months with Covid designated hospitals ordering for cylinders on a daily basis. Brindavan oxygen cylinder suppliers in-charge S Ramesh told Express that Covid-19 patients need B-type oxygen cylinder, which is 1.5 cubic metres or has a 10-litre capacity. “We do not prefer supplying oxygen cylinders to homes because of the shortage. Usually, hospitals return empty cylinders by evening. Also, these cylinders are 7 cubic metres (i.e., 47 litres capacity), which is not suitable for Covid-19 patients under home isolation,” he said.

Additionally, there is a shortage of liquid gas tankers -- earlier the tankers used to arrive from Hyderabad twice a week but now it is just once. This has forced suppliers to source these from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and also from Odisha, Ramesh said. Meanwhile, some private doctors are advising patients to buy five-litre portable oxygen machines, which convert water into air. But this does not provide enough oxygen for patients, said P Sravan, whose father is recovering from Covid-19. Suppliers said the only way to meet the steep demand was by streamlining the supply and improving cylinder rotation.

TAGS
Covid-19 oxygen cylinders Karimnagar
India Matters
From left: Sitaram Yechury, Jayati Ghosh and Yogendra Yadav (File Photos | PTI, Wikipedia)
Delhi riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh named as co-conspirators
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED seizes properties worth Rs 89 crore of DMK MP Jagathrakshakan over FEMA violation
Actress Rakul Preet Singh (Photo | File)
Actress Rakul Preet Singh's name crops up as drug sleuths grill Rhea Chakraborty
Sindu and her husband with Dr Abi Abraham
Kerala man donates organs before bidding adieu, sets example of humanity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, holds up the championship trophy after defeating Victoria Azarenka, of Belarus, in the women's singles final of the US Open tennis championships. (Photo | AP)
Naomi Osaka beats Victoria Azarenka in US Open final, wins third Grand Slam
Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)
Post COVID, Home Minister Amit Shah re-admitted to AIIMS in Delhi
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp