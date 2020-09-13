STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana close to securing green nod for Secretariat

The proposal is likely to sail through the SEIAA scrutiny as well.

Published: 13th September 2020 07:45 AM

An artist’s impression of the new Secretariat building

An artist's impression of the new Secretariat building

By V Nilesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government is very close to bagging the environmental clearance (EC) for rebuilding its seat of administration even as the National Green Tribunal (NGT) hears a petition which has flagged violations during the demolition of the old Secretariat and in the construction plans of a new one. In fact, the State government, which had applied to authorities for an EC, has cleared the first hurdle towards achieving it. According to documents accessed by Express, it had applied for EC on August 27, soon after which the Telangana State Expert Appraisal Committee (SEAC) discussed the proposal in its 76th meeting on August 31.

The SEAC recommended it for issue of EC. Following this, the proposal was listed for discussion at the 77th meeting of the Telangana State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) held on September 1. The SEIAA is the final authority to grant EC. Minutes of the SEIAA meeting are yet to be made public. When Express asked a senior official of the SEIAA about the outcome of the discussion, he said the information is “confidential”.

The proposal is likely to sail through the SEIAA scrutiny as well. The built-up area of the new Secretariat complex is 66,479.92 sqm. According to the Environment Impact Assessment, 2006 notification, any construction project with a built-up area of less than 1.5 lakh sqm has to seek EC from State-level bodies SEAC and SEIAA.

Secretariat located outside Hussainsagar FTL: TS

The Telangana government, in its proposal for EC, mentioned that the Secretariat complex falls outside the full tank level (FTL) of the Hussainsagar and a buffer of 30 m would be maintained between the new buildings and the lake’s FTL. “FTL of Hussainsagar passes adjacent to the site boundary. A buffer zone of 30m is left for the FTL of the lake,” it stated. The government submitted a letter by the Irrigation Department, which mentions the geo-coordinates of the FTL and that the proposed new Secretariat complex falls outside it.

The primary allegation raised in the NGT by petitioner and TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy is that the area where the old Secretariat complex once stood falls inside Hussainsagar. To back his argument, he had submitted a map from 1920, made by the Britishers, to the NGT-appointed joint committee looking into the matter. The committee had also visited Hyderabad on Thursday. According to the Wetlands Rules, 2017, no construction is allowed inside a lake.

Stage-1 cleared
TS had applied for EC on Aug 27. While SEAC recommended it for clearance, SEIAA nod is pending

Telangana government Secretariat
