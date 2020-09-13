STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana HC directs reopening of courts in Karimnagar

The current practice of accepting online or physical filing of cases will continue.

Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Saturday issued orders to start physical hearing in Karimnagar judicial district, and to reopen the courts for physical hearing on an experimental basis in Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda and Warangal, until September 26, by following Covid-19 guidelines. It also decided to continue the present practice of filing of cases either by way of physical mode or online filing in all the judicial districts in the State.

As for the High Court, it has already decided to extend the present practice of virtual and physical hearing of cases for two more weeks, i.e., upto September 26. The current practice of accepting online or physical filing of cases will continue.

