2216 more people contract Covid, 11 die in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana recorded 2,216 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, taking the tally in the State so far to 1,57,096. The disease claimed 11 more lives and the toll now stands at 961.Currently, there are 31,607 active cases of which 24,674 patients are in home isolation. Also, 2,603 patients have recovered from Covid-19, taking the total recoveries in the State to 1,24,528.

According to the Telangana government’s medical bulletin, the State’s recovery rate is 79.2 per cent and the case fatality rate 0.61 per cent, against the national average of 77.84 per cent and 1.65 per cent respectively. Telangana tested 56,217 samples on Saturday, of which reports of 2,345 were awaited as on Sunday morning. The State has tested 21,34,912 samples so far.

Meanwhile, a major chunk of Telangana’s Covid-19 cases continue to come from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area. Of Saturday’s 2,216 cases, the region recorded 341. Among the districts, Rangareddy recorded the highest of 210 cases, followed by Medchal (148), Nalgonda (126), Karimnagar (119), Khammam (105), Warangal Urban (102), Nizamabad (84), and Sangareddy and Suryapet (76 each).