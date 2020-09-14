STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Aching to step out? Telangana government to soon reopen monuments, amusement parks

The Golconda Fort was reopened for the visitors on September 1, however, the light and sound show has not resumed at the site.

Published: 14th September 2020 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2020 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

Disinfectant is sprinkled to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department at Hyderabad's Charminar during lockdown

Disinfectant is sprinkled to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department at Hyderabad's Charminar during lockdown. (Photo| EPS)

By Ridhima Gupta
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Travellers can rejoice as the Telangana government will soon reopen monuments and amusement parks, which were shut since March following the lockdown to curb the Covid-19 outbreak. Speaking to Express, officials from the Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) said that the Central government has given its nod to reopen amusement parks and monuments that are administered by Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

Tourism sites are expected to reopen in a phased manner. In the first phase, entertainment parks such as Lumbini Park will reopen, where boating will also be allowed. Officials claim that there will be a cap on the number of visitors allowed in a day and social distancing norms will be followed. In the next phase, State-run tourism daily-tour buses will also start. “We are anticipating that tourism sites, which are under TSTDC, will reopen in the coming weeks following a nod from the State’s Tourism Minister,” said CB Manohar, Managing Director of TSTDC. 

He added that the Tourism Minister has instructed the department to ensure that before reopening the sites, all the arrangements at the sites must be compliant with Covid-19 norms.

The Golconda Fort was reopened for the visitors on September 1, however, the light and sound show has not resumed at the site. According to the director of the Salar Jung Museum, there are no proper notifications from the Central government to reopen the museums.

Job loss
Since the lockdown, the TSTDC has incurred losses worth more than `3 crore. Apart from the financial loss, there has been a huge job loss in the sector in the last few months

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana government Archaeological Survey of India TSTDC monuments
India Matters
Kollywood actor Suriya (Photo | EPS)
Madras High Court judge seeks contempt proceedings against actor Suriya for remarks on NEET
Ladakh stand-off: It’s time for strategic clarity
For representational purposes
Yoga, chyawanprash in new govt protocol for recovered Covid-19 patients
Dunnadi Asthan in south Kashmir's Shopian was electrified recently after a 63 KVA transformer was installed in the village.
Truly electrifying moment! After 73 years, J&K village begins tryst with light and hope

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
All MPs should send unequivocal message that the whole Nation stands with soldiers: PM Modi
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)
"With a heavy heart leaving mumbai": Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp