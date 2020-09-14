Centre ready to fund TS martys’ memorial

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Sunday wrote to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, asking him to allocate land in Hyderabad to construct a Telangana Liberation Martyrs Inspiration Centre. He said the Centre is ready to allocate as much funds as required for the memorial centre.“I met Union Tourism Minister Prahlad Singh Patel recently and explained the struggle of the people to liberate Hyderabad from the Nizams,” Kishan said, adding that Patel agreed to give financial assistance for the centre.
