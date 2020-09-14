STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ensure Yadadri’s grandeur is preserved for posterity: K Chandrasekhar Rao

The CM wanted the entire infrastructure to facilitate comfortable darshan to the devotees, no matter how great their number will be. 

Published: 14th September 2020 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2020 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao speaks to officials as he inspects the ongoing renovation works at Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple on Sunday

By A Seshacharyulu
Express News Service

YADADRI-BHUVANAGIRI: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has desired that the ongoing renovation of the Yadadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple complex, which reflects spirituality, should be done in such a way that it would last for a very long time. 

“There is no need for hurry and there should be no scope for lapses. They should be strictly in accordance with the principles of Agama Shastra,” he said, while reviewing the works of the temple with officials and the temple priests for nearly six hours, after going around the temple and having the darshan of Lord Narasimha Swamy. He also offered special pujas.

He said that the new infrastructure should facilitate offering of several pujas, services for the presiding deity and provide amenities for the devotees who visit the temple. He also instructed the officials concerned to ensure that the construction works epitomise the divine grandeur and spiritual aura of the presiding deity.

The Chief Minister suggested that the Ring Road should be developed like a ‘necklace’ to the temple. He also said that a provision should be made for walking and cycling tracks, greenery and illumination along the Ring Road. The CM wanted the entire infrastructure to facilitate comfortable darshan to the devotees, no matter how great their number will be. 

He instructed that the Gandi Tank adjacent to the Temple Complex should be filled every two months by drawing water from  Kaleshwaram. He said the entire Temple Town and Temple Complex should have greenery in abundance and for this purpose, more trees should be grown in the area. He said special architects should be entrusted with the job of beautifying the Gandi Tank and its periphery as a tourist spot. 

The Chief Minister also wanted speedy completion of works on the construction of 365 quarters. He suggested that cottages be constructed in another 200 acres. He also instructed the officials to complete as quickly as possible the construction of kalyana katta, bus station, pushkarini railing and roads. 

The Chief Minister instructed the R&B’s engineer-in-chief to remove contractors who are not doing the works as per schedule. He desired that the RTC officials provide free bus service to the devotees from the bus station to the temple. He also suggested that the specialist goldsmiths from Pembarthy should be hired to provide gold cover to the temple tower (Rajagopuram) and the main gates. He asked Principal Secretary (Finance) Ramakrishna Rao over the phone to release ` 5 crore for the temple works in the next three weeks. 

The CM said that Yadadri is famous for Satyanarayana Swamy Vratham and hence provision and facilities should be made in the temple to make 4,000 people perform the Satyanarayana Swamy Vratham at one go. 

He wanted the engineers to ensure that drainage water from the temple and the city flow out of the city. 
Parking lots should be developed and created to accommodate at least 5,000 cars and 10,000 two-wheelers, he said.  

The review meeting held at Haritha Guest House was attended among others by Minister G Jagdeesh Reddy, MP Joginapalli Santosh Kumar, Government Whip Gongidi Sunitha Mahender Reddy, MLAs, Collector Anita Ramachandran, YTDA Special Officer Kishan Rao, Temple EO Gita, architect Ananda Sai and Stapathi Dr Velu.

Like a ‘necklace’ to the temple 
