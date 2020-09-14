Karimnagar is growing rapidly: Vinod Kumar

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: TS Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar said that Karimnagar was one of the fastest-growing districts in Telagnana. He, along with BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar, District Collector K Shashanka, Mayor Y Sunil Rao and Commissioner Vallur Kranthi took part in various development programmes, including planting Haritha Haram saplings and inaugurating model toilets, among others, on Sunday.

“The newly-amended Municipal and Revenue Act is being lauded by the citizens. The Revenue Act was brought into effect after discussing it with legal and financial experts,” Vinod Kumar said.

Stating that the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has withdrawn its work on NH-563, Vinod Kumar said, “I condemn this act of the Central government. In the AP Reorganisation Act, it is mentioned that all the National Highways in Telangana must be developed.” He demanded that Karimnagar be turned into a junction which touches five National Highways.