Officials to probe plot allotment by TNGO

It may be recalled, three employees had previously lodged complaints about irregularities at TNGO’s Housing Society in 2013.

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: District Collector District Collector RV Karnan has ordered an inquiry into the alleged irregularities in the allotment of plots by the Telangana Non-Gazetted Officers’ Association (TNGO) Housing Society, based on the complaints filed by a few employees.

In their complaints, the employees mentioned that there have been many irregularities in the allotment of sites. Recently a junior assistant, working at the Commercial Office in Khammam, had complained to the Collector about the allotment of society land to people with political connections. It was based on a few similar plaints that the Collector appointed an inquiry committee, comprising the Additional Collector, Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO), assistant director (Survey and Land Records), and the assistant city planner of the Khammam Municipal Corporation, to bring out the facts. According to sources, the Collector has directed them to submit a detailed inquiry report in seven working days.

Meanwhile, responding to the complaint, TNGO’s Housing Society president E Srinivasa Rao said there were no irregularities in allotment of housing sites and we had rectified minor mistakes which took place earlier. He also said there was some political pressure behind the allegations.

It may be recalled, three employees had previously lodged complaints about irregularities at TNGO’s Housing Society in 2013. 

