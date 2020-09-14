Telangana government to keep close watch on tahsildar offices

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In line with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s vision to rejig the Revenue Department and land records system, the IT Department will ensure that CCTV cameras and biometric systems are installed at all tahsildar offices in the State as part of the Dharani project.

It will install around 140 CCTV cameras and IRIS scanner-cum-fingerprint devices for attendance in the next few days as most of the workload post the rejig would fall on the tahsildars. According to officials, around 70 per cent of the tahsildar offices are already under CCTV surveillance and biometric coverage. The government would achieve 100 per cent coverage with the new installations. Also, the new biometric attendance system is Aadhaar-enabled and the IRIS scanner is apt especially for these pandemic times.

While the hardware for the Dharani project, including CCTVs and biometric systems, are being handled by the IT Department, the Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) is developing the software for the portal. The portal, which is a proposed repository of all land records and data, would be under the safeguard of the government. For now, details of only areas in Vikarabad district can be viewed. Officials said it will soon be completely accessible for citizens.

Under the new Revenue Act, land mutation or change of land title ownership would be done on the Dharani portal. The portal would also make agricultural and non-agricultural land records available at people’s fingertips.

New biometric system comes with IRIS scanner

