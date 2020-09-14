Telugu diaspora may hold key to how Indo-Americans vote in US polls

Aihik Sur By

HYDERABAD: The Telugu diaspora in the United States of America may play a key role in deciding which way Indo-Americans sway in the upcoming US presidential elections, considering that one in every four Indians immigrating to the country is a Telugu person.

The factors behind this decision would be manifold, but getting down to brass tacks, there are five major aspects that will influence voters either towards the Republican or the Democratic side, experts said. These are: US President Donald Trump’s policies on business, his ties with India, the H1B visa/immigration issue, the government’s policies on racism and handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Business policies

According to American Telugu Association president Parmesh Bheemreddy, the Telugu diaspora will lean towards the side of incumbent President Donald Trump (Republican Party) because of his “pro business policies” and friendship with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Historically, Indian-American voters have largely been Democrats. But, over the last few years, we have seen a shift in this trend,” he said.

Trump-Modi friendship

As for Trump’s friendship with Modi, economics and development policy expert Amir Ullah Khan pointed out that the two Telugu States — Andhra Pradesh and Telangana — have not yet supported the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in huge numbers. “Here, South Indian voters, including those from the two Telugu States, will differ from North Indians,” he said.

H1B visa, immigration issue

The contentious H1B visa and immigration issue has seemingly struck a favourabe chord with the Telugu green card holders, Bheemreddy said. “The H1B visa or immigration issue may not be worrying for the Telugu green card holders as Trump promises jobs to Americans first,” he said. However, Khan has a different take on this. “One may have a green card, but there may be many in their family who are looking to immigrate. For them, the doors have been closed,” he said, adding that the immigration issue is deeply ingrained in racism.

Black Lives Matter

Khan also pointed out that many Telugus supported the Black Lives Matter movement, which may end up hurting Trump in the US Presidential election on November 3. In fact, records show that Telugus, too, have been subjected to racial violence. In 2017, Machilipatnam-based Srinivas Kuchibhotla (33) died in Kansas in an incident which appeared to be ‘an act of racially motivated hatred’.

Covid-19 pandemic

Lastly, the way in which Trump and Modi have handled the Covid-19 pandemic in their respective countries, making USA and India the most-affected in the world, will not go unnoticed by the Telugu voters. This will play a key role in deciding whom they will vote for in the upcoming elections, Khan said.