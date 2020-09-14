TRS ahead of others in MLC poll prep

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: It loos like the TRS leadership is well ahead of others in gearing up its cadres for the council elections to Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda graduates’ constituency, scheduled early next year.

As the tenure of MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy is to end in March 2021, the TRS leadership has, reportedly, entrusted the responsibility of retaining the council seat with the respective ministers belonging to the erstwhile districts. Although, it’s unclear whether Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, who is currently chairman of Rythu Bandhu Samithi as well, would contest again or not, the TRS leadership is leaving no stones unturned to retain the seat.

As per this plan, Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod held a low-key meeting with local party leaders in Mahabubabad and Mulugu on Sunday and discussed about the strategies to be used to retain the council seat by getting more majority than the last time. According to party sources, Satyavathi has instructed the cadre to focus on each and every village and thanda to ensure enrolment of all graduates in the voters’ list.

She has also instructed the cadre to enrol the names of at least 20 to 30 new graduates in the voters’ list between October 1 and November 15.

The Minister opined that there would be at least 10,000 new enrolments this time after the updation. Satyavathi has also directed the local leaders to deploy special committees at village, mandal and constituency levels.