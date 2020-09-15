Economy growth in double digits: T Harish Rao

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Painting a bright picture of the State’s economy despite the Covid-induced lockdown, Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Monday said that Telangana is within the stipulated limit in borrowings and that its growth rate is in double digits. Replying to a debate on Telangana Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (Amendment) Bill, 2020 in the State Legislative Assembly on Monday, he said: “It is better than the nation’s. The debt to Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) ratio is just 17 per cent. Net borrowings as on date are Rs 1,54,557 crore. After the formation of the State, we have repaid Rs 34,946 crore debts. We are well within the limits in borrowings.”

He also claimed that the State’s growth is in double digit. “In 2017-18, the Centre’s growth rate was 8.14 per cent. Now, after the Covid-19 disruption, the Centre’s growth rate slipped to -23.9 per cent. On the other hand, the State’s growth rate was 14.2 per cent in 2015-16 and 12.6 per cent in 2019-20. In the post-Covid era too, the State’s growth rate is good,” Harish Rao claimed.

Harish Rao said that the FRBM Amendment Bill was intended to give effect to the recent Central government’s permission to States to raise loans up to five per cent of the GSDP from the three per cent. However, he said that the State would not raise loans up to five per cent of GSDP as the Centre had imposed conditions like implementation of reforms in the power sector. “The 0.25 per cent debt out of five per cent was linked to power sector reforms. We will protect our farmers and provide 24 hour power supply. We will not compromise on farmers’ interests. No plans to utilise 0.25 per cent loan option under FRBM,” he said.

On increasing of guarantees from 90 per cent to 200 per cent, he said that it was intended to allow GHMC, TSIIC (for Pharma City) and Markfed to take loans. Congress floor leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that the State’s total debts are Rs 1,70,351 crore till date. With five per cent loan against FRBM this year, the fresh debt would be Rs 55,256 crore. The State’s guarantees were Rs 2.21 lakh crore. With three per cent loan every year, the debts and guarantees would touch Rs 5,80,798 crore by the end of this government’s term,

Bhatti said.

Harish Rao said that the debts and guarantees were used for capital expenditure and to create assets. Later, speaking to the media, Bhatti said that it is possible the State’s debt would reach Rs 5.8 lakh crore by 2023-24