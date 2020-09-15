STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

HC directs Telangana to provide clarity on UG PG exams

Another PIL was filed by Gareeb Guide Voluntary Organisation with a plea to postpone TS-EAMCET 2020.

Published: 15th September 2020 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2020 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court, Telangana hc

Telangana High Court (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that there is confusion regarding conduct of semester and final examinations for post graduate and undergraduate courses, on Monday, the Telangana HC directed the State government to provide clarity by Tuesday whether these exams will be conducted in online or offline mode.   

The bench was dealing with a PIL filed by B Venkat Narsing Rao, State NSUI president, who sought postponement of all the examinations scheduled from July 1 onwards and to promote all the students to next semester/academic year without conducting examinations in view of the pandemic. Another PIL was filed by Gareeb Guide Voluntary Organisation with a plea to postpone TS-EAMCET 2020.

When the matter came up for hearing, the government counsel submitted that it was not possible to conduct final semester examinations through online method since access to computers and internet facility was difficult in rural areas. The bench said that there was confusion in the government’s policy regarding conduct of examinations, and directed the government counsel to get clarity on the issue and posted the matter to Tuesday for hearing.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Pushkar V/EPS)
Same-sex marriages not part of Indian culture and law: SG to Delhi HC
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Plasma therapy for Covid-19 patients can't be written off, says study
Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan | Shekhar yadav
Paying fine doesn’t mean I have accepted SC verdict: Prashant Bhushan
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
India will now have to deploy troops all along LAC: Ex-Army commanders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
All MPs should send unequivocal message that the whole Nation stands with soldiers: PM Modi
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)
"With a heavy heart leaving mumbai": Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp