HC directs Telangana to provide clarity on UG PG exams

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that there is confusion regarding conduct of semester and final examinations for post graduate and undergraduate courses, on Monday, the Telangana HC directed the State government to provide clarity by Tuesday whether these exams will be conducted in online or offline mode.

The bench was dealing with a PIL filed by B Venkat Narsing Rao, State NSUI president, who sought postponement of all the examinations scheduled from July 1 onwards and to promote all the students to next semester/academic year without conducting examinations in view of the pandemic. Another PIL was filed by Gareeb Guide Voluntary Organisation with a plea to postpone TS-EAMCET 2020.

When the matter came up for hearing, the government counsel submitted that it was not possible to conduct final semester examinations through online method since access to computers and internet facility was difficult in rural areas. The bench said that there was confusion in the government’s policy regarding conduct of examinations, and directed the government counsel to get clarity on the issue and posted the matter to Tuesday for hearing.