KCR Kits helped over 11 lakh families: Eatala Rajender

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Minister for Health and Family Welfare Eatala Rajender, on Monday, told the Assembly that as many as 11,91,278 families reaped benefits of the KCR Kit scheme.Responding to a question raised by members A Rekha, Padma Devender Reddy, and others in the Assembly, Eatala said that institutional deliveries have increased in government hospitals from 30 per cent to 50 per cent, thanks to KCR Kits, while C-sections have come down drastically.

The Minister said that the State government has taken steps to deal with the increasing patient load in government hospitals. As many as 305 labour rooms were renovated at an estimated cost of `28.46 crore, 22 MCH centres were sanctioned a budget outlay of `407 crore, and specialist doctors and other staff were recruited under the NHM.

When asked if the government would upgrade select government hospitals in the State, he said that there was no proposal for the same at present. Those hospitals, which have already been upgraded, would be maintained effectively, he said.