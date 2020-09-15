STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Land survey to be completed in a year: CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

KCR says geographic coordinator maps will be prepared soon, one agency in every district will be given task of carrying out comprehensive survey.

Published: 15th September 2020 07:46 AM

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao with the Legislative Council members on Monday | Vinay Madapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said that the proposed comprehensive land survey would be completed within a year in the State. Responding to a debate query in the State Legislative Council on the Revenue Bill on Monday, the CM said that geographic coordinator maps would soon be prepared for the same. He said that one agency in every district would be given the responsibility of taking up land survey in the region. The CM added that the ultimate goal of the State government was to confer conclusive land titles to farmers. 

KCR assured that land-related disputes would come down drastically with the new Revenue Bill in place. He reiterated that the Revenue Courts would cease to function and that aggrieved farmers should approach civil courts to settle disputes in the future. “The VRO system was abolished because people faced several hardships due to the decisions made by the VROs,” the CM said.

KCR further said that the government would not include tenant farmers in the revenue records. “The State government will always protect farmers. There are no landlords in the State, as only 6,679 farmers have more than 25 acres here. A majority of the farmers have three acres or less,” he said. 

The Council adopted the Telangana Rights in Land and Pattadar Pass Book Bill, 2020, Telangana Abolition of the posts of Village Revenue Officers Bill, 2020, Telangana Municipal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and Telangana Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Bill, 2020. 

