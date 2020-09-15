STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
LRS penalising common people, not right: MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy to TS

The statutory authorities and developers concerned should be made responsible but not the common man, he added.

Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy

By Express News Service

Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Monday filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in the Telangana High Court, urging that Telangana Regularisation of Unapproved and Illegal Layout Rules, 2020, issued vide GO 131 dated August 31, 2020, be declared illegal. He sought court’s direction to the State to regularise the plots under the said Rules without imposing any penalties. In fact, the State government is responsible and liable for development of illegal layouts, and if there are any lapses in implementation of policies, the authorities concerned have to take steps to ensure planned development and not penalise the bonafide purchasers, he said.

The statutory authorities and developers concerned should be made responsible but not the common man, he added. The petitioner MP, in his affidavit, urged the authorities concerned to take immediate measures to curtail or restrict or restrain the illegal and unapproved layouts. The State Chief Secretary, Principal Secretaries to Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Panchayat Raj Development, Commissioners of HMDA and GHMC and various municipalities are named as the respondents.

Recently, a PIL was filed by the Forum for Good governance, a NGO, challenging the GO 131 issued by MAUD Department on August 31 for regularisation of unapproved and illegal layouts under the Land Regularisation Scheme (LRS) in both rural and urban areas. Such a scheme will encourage people to have illegal layouts and construct the buildings with a view that the government will regularise hem at a future date, the petitioner noted.
 

