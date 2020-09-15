South Central Railway office in Hyderabad shut as 30 staffers test Covid positive
Officials have decided to shut down Rail Nilayam until proper sanitization protocols are conducted in the office campus.
Published: 15th September 2020 08:51 AM | Last Updated: 15th September 2020 08:51 AM | A+A A-
HYDERABAD: Rail Nilayam, the South Central Railway (SCR) office in Hyderabad has been shut indefinitely from Monday after close to 30 employees were found to be infected with Covid-19. The seven-floor building houses hundreds of SCR employees. Recently, all employees had undergone mass testing through RT-PCR for Covid-19. Officials have decided to shut down Rail Nilayam until proper sanitization protocols are conducted in the office campus.