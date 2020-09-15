South Central Railway office in Hyderabad shut as 30 staffers test Covid positive

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rail Nilayam, the South Central Railway (SCR) office in Hyderabad has been shut indefinitely from Monday after close to 30 employees were found to be infected with Covid-19. The seven-floor building houses hundreds of SCR employees. Recently, all employees had undergone mass testing through RT-PCR for Covid-19. Officials have decided to shut down Rail Nilayam until proper sanitization protocols are conducted in the office campus.