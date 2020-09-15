Sravani case: Devaraj, Sai held as Ashok absconds

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The SR Nagar police, on Monday, arrested TV serial actor Ambati Devaraj Reddy and businessman Mangamutula Sai Krishna Reddy for abetting TV actress Kondapalli Sravani’s suicide a few days ago. Sravani shot to fame with her roles in Telugu serials Manasu Mamatha and Mounaragam. The accused were produced in court for judicial remand. Police investigations revealed that a triangle love story led to the mess that both her boyfriends find themselves in.

Producer Gummakonda Ashok Reddy, also named in the case, has been served a notice, but has not responded yet. Police sources say he is absconding.Speaking to the media here, West Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) AR Srinivas said that Sravani came to Hyderabad eight years ago and had been involved with Sai Krishna Reddy for three years since 2015. In 2017, the actress played a role in a movie Prematho Karthik produced by Ashok Reddy, who also produced the hit film RX 100.

During the film’s shooting, Ashok Reddy and Sravani had a relationship. Ashok helped her family financially as well. In 2019, Sravani met Devaraj Reddy through TikTok.“Since then, Sravani and Devaraj became friends. Devaraj came to the city for an audition and stayed with Sravani at her residence for 10 days. The duo shot TikTok videos that went viral on social media,” the DCP said.

Ashok, Sai Krishna were jealous of Devaraj

When Sravani became friendly with Devaraj, Ashok and Sai Krishna felt jealous and began harassing Sravani with the help of her family members. Devaraj suspected that Sravani had affairs with both Ashok and Sai Krishna and began avoiding her.“Sravani lodged a complaint with SR Nagar police against Devaraj for cheating her but they later reached a compromise.

As Devaraj refused to marry her, Sravani and her family members attacked him and a case was also registered. But Sravani wanted to marry Devaraj and they again started meeting,” police said. Sai Krishna and Ashok Reddy bore a grudge against Sravani for her relationship with Devaraj and harassed the actress mentally and physically. Hours before taking the extreme step, Sai Krishna assaulted the actress. Humiliated, the actress hung herself at her residence,” police said.