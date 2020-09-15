STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
State to ensure government employees get benefits on retirement day itself

The HoD would look after the welfare of the employee from the day of joining to that of retirement.

Published: 15th September 2020 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2020 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Addressing the Assembly on Monday, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said that the government would put a new system in place to extend benefits to government employees attaining age of superannuation on the day of retirement itself. A policy decision on the same would be made soon, he added. Further, a simplified mechanism would be introduced to address the grievances of retired officials, decision on which would be made during the next Cabinet meeting. As part of the same, a Head of the Department (HoD) and a Welfare Officer would be appointed. 

The HoD would look after the welfare of the employee from the day of joining to that of retirement. “On the day of retirement, the employee should be felicitated and dropped home in a government vehicle,” he said.As for SCCL employees, the CM said that steps would be taken to provide jobs to family members of deceased employees, who died on duty,  on the grounds of compassion.

SCCL staff not exempt from IT
The CM said that he had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and proposed IT exemption to SCCL employees as they work in extreme conditions. However, it was rejected as a similar demand would be raised by Coal India Ltd employees.

