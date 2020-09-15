STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Swacchta Day on October 2 to honour Mahatma Gandhi in Telangana

Rama Rao directed that where there are no individual household toilets, steps should be taken to construct the IHHL latrines before October 2.

KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On the occasion of birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on October 2, the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) will observe the day as Swacchta Day, MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao said on Monday. 

It is a well documented fact that Mahatma Gandhi gave supreme importance to cleanliness and hygiene. The Minister held a video conference with Mayors of Municipal Corporations, Chairman of Municipalities, Commissioners and Additional Commissioners, and directed all Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in the State to give priority to Swacchta Day.

All cities and towns in the State should take inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi, should give utmost importance to cleanliness, and keep the ULBs neat and clean to make the cities ‘Swachh cities,’ were the directions he issued to the officials.  

Rama Rao directed that where there are no individual household toilets, steps should be taken to construct the IHHL latrines before October 2. Segregation of wet and dry garbage should be continued and ULBs should give priority to solid waste management. Where there are no compost plants or dry resource collection centres, steps should be taken to establish them by October 2.

