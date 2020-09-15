Telangana reservoirs brimming, heavy rains for 2 more days

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/ WARANGAL/ MEDAK/ SURYAPET/ KOTHAGUDEM: Widespread rains are being reported from Telangana, as according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) the southwest monsoon is “vigorous” over the State. The IMD has warned of heavy rainfall at isolated places across the State on Tuesday and Wednesday as well. Many reservoirs in the State are already brimming with water, as Telangana received 37 per cent surplus monsoon rainfall till now this season. Rains in upstream areas are resulting in heavy inflows into the reservoirs. Water from the Musi project in Suryapet was released as the water level there reached the Full Reservoir Level.

The Central Water Commission in its advisory said “Inflows into Sri Ram Sagar Dam are likely to increase due to forecasted rainfall in Telangana and Marathwada during the next two days. As the dam is 92 per cent full, necessary precautions and close watch is to be maintained. Further, downstream Sripada Yellampally Project is also 96 per cent full and releases have to be done as per Standard Operating Procedure.” The Jurala project is also brimming, with water level 92 per cent of the Full Reservoir Level.

Between Sunday night and Monday morning, rains were recorded across the State with some places receiving very heavy rainfall. Mutharam Mahadevpur in Bhupalpally received the highest rainfall of 143 mm. On Monday too many parts of the State recorded rains, with Damarcherla in Nalgonda recording the highest rainfall of 88 mm. Telangana has now recorded 921.3 mm rainfall this monsoon, as against the normal of 672.8 mm. In Bhadradri Kothagudem, District Collector MV Reddy warned fishermen against venturing into the Godavari river as there was a chance for heavy rains in the district in the coming four days.

The culvert that was washed away at Ankampalli village in Warangal, hampering the movement of traffic in the area.

Roads damaged in Warangal

Heavy rains in the erstwhile Warangal district for the past two days has resulted in flooding of several areas in low-lying villages, which has damaged roads at some places. Around midnight on Sunday, the road between Berelli and Bayyaram in Tadvai mandal in Mulugu district washed off near a culvert due to heavy flow of the Jampannavagu (stream).

Narrow escape for many

A couple from Suryapet, who had gone out to buy sheep in their Bolero, had a lucky escape on Monday morning after their vehicle got washed away in the floodwater. Their vehicle got washed away on Naseempet road, but it hit an electric pole and was stopped from getting carried away further. In another incident, locals came to the rescue of a man who was almost swept away by floodwater in Chegunta mandal in Medak after he fell into floodwater while trying to cross it on a motorbike on Monday.

10 crest gates of Nagarjuna Sagar lifted

Nalgonda: As inflows into Nagarjuna Sagar increased, 10 crest gates of the project were lifted on Monday, releasing water into the Pulichinthala project. The reservoir water level at the project reached 589.90 feet, as against its Full Reservoir Level (FRL) of 590 feet

8 gates of Sri Ram Sagar Project lifted

Nizamabad: Eight gates of the Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP) were lifted on Monday, releasing water into the Godavari river. SRSP has been receiving huge inflows of over 56,725 cusecs from upstream areas, which led engineers to lift eight of the 42 gates in the project