TRS abstains in Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman poll

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MPs abstained from voting for the election of Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson which saw NDA candidate Harivansh Narayan Singh, the JD(U) MP, re-elected by voice vote for a second term on Monday. Though the TRS has decided to take on the Narendra Modi government on issues relating to the State, it decided to abstain from voting.

As a result, the NDA candidate who lacked the required numbers could sail through.According to sources, some Opposition parties even wanted TRS MP K Keshava Rao to contest as Deputy Chairman against the NDA candidate. However, the TRS turned down the proposal.