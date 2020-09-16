1,799 more urban parks in ULBs: KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao, on Tuesday, said that the State government was striving towards developing urban parks in ULBs across the State on a large scale. Apart from the existing 1,893 parks, the MAUD Department has proposed to develop another 1,799 in the civic bodies. Of these, 797 parks have already been developed so far.Additionally, the government would develop 1,000 new nurseries in the ULBs.

In response to a question raised by K Vivekanand, Balka Suman and others in the Assembly, the MAUD Minister said that of the proposed 1,799 parks, 587 were being built in the Greater Hyderabad region, 1,109 in municipal corporations and municipalities, and 103 in the HMDA limits.

They are based on various concepts, namely tree parks, landscapes, urban, and panchatatva parks. He said that the largest urban eco park in the country was developed in about 297 acres on the outskirts of Mahbubnagar.

Haritha Haram

The State government has initiated measures to ensure that at least 85 per cent of the Haritha Harama saplings survive. “Strict action would be taken against erring employees if the survival rate goes below 85 per cent,” he said. KTR added that there has been an increase in green cover from 24 per cent to 29 per cent in the State.

“Under the new Municipal Act, the State government has made it mandatory for all the ULBs to set aside 10 per cent of their budget to increase greenery in the respective ULBs,” KTR added.