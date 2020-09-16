2,058 new Covid cases, 10 deaths in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana recorded 2,058 new Covid-19 cases and 10 deaths from the disease in the last 24 hours. This takes the State’s tally to 1,60,571 and pushes the toll closer to the 1,000-mark, with 984 deaths.

The State has reduced the number of tests to below 60,000 for the second day in a row, leading to much fewer cases being detected. In the last 24 hours, i.e September 14, it tested only 51,247 individuals of which 44 per cent were primary contacts.

Prior to this, it conducted at least 60,000 tests a day, but this relied heavily on Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) rather than the RT-PCR tests, leading to chances of more false negatives. The new cases were primarily detected in the GHMC area (277), Rangareddy (143), Karimnagar (135), Warangal Urban (108), and Siddipet districts (106). Additionally, only 53.87 per cent of the deaths reported were caused solely by Covid-19, while the remaining were because of comorbidities.

Bandi to stay in home quarantine for five days as a preventive measure

BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar has decided to be in home quarantine in Delhi for five days, after he met the party National secretary Krishna Das, who tested positive for Covid-19. Bandi said that he underwent Covid-19 test before attending the Parliament session and had tested negative. “Since, Das has tested positive for Covid- 19. I have decided to stay in home isolation as a precautionary measure. I have also intimated the same to the Lok Sabha Speaker,” he added.