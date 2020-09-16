Asaduddin Owaisi lashes out at Rajnath Singh for remarks on India-China standoff at Ladakh

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi termed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s statement in Parliament on the Indo-China standoff at Ladakh a bad joke.

In a series of tweets, Owaisi lashed out at Singh saying, “Why does his statement not say that China is in control of 1,000 sq km of territory, which we used to patrol prevoiusly? Who’s held responsible for this illegal occupation? Was @PMOIndia right in saying that no Indian territory is occupied & there have been no intrusions?”

Owaisi accused the Centre of making the Armed Forces do the government’s job. “You are talking about talks led by militaries of both sides. Will these talks succeed when previous rounds have failed? What political guidance has the govt given to the Armed Forces? Why has the political leadership not taken ownership of the process? Why make Army the proxy?”

In the Lok Sabha, Singh had said, “The India-China border issue remains unresolved. Till now, there has been no mutually acceptable solution.”