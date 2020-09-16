Assembly may be adjourned sine die today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Monsoon session of the State Legislature is likely to be adjourned sine die on Wednesday, as most of the government business is already over. Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy held a meeting on Tuesday with legislators on continuation of the session. However, Congress leaders wanted the government to extend the session to discuss the Krishna river water dispute between Andhra Pradesh and TS among other subjects.

The Business Advisory Committee had decided to conduct the session till September 28, but MIM MLA Jaffar Hussain Meraj tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday and TRS MLC Yegge Mallesham’s test results were also positive on Tuesday. Around 50 police and Legislature staff too have tested positive. Keeping these developments in mind the ruling party wants to adjourn the session. With the government business almost over, the ruling party members are in favour of adjournment of both the Houses sine die.

