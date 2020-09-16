Centre has received seven insurance claims from Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Some more data has emerged related to the deaths of healthcare workers and how many families have applied for the Central government scheme to avail the insurance.

According to an answer given by the Ministry of Health in response to a query raised in Lok Sabha, a total of seven claims have reached the Ministry seeking insurance from Telangana. The data reveals that while three of those claims were related to death of doctors, three were that of Asha workers and one was related to a medical worker. As per the scheme, a sum of Rs 50 lakh is given to the kin of deceased, who died due Covid-19. Earlier, in reply to another query, it was revealed that two claims have been processed and the amount has been released.

