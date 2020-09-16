CREDAI welcomes TS-bPASS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: CREDAI-Hyderabad lauded the State Legislative Assembly for passing the TS-bPASS Bill, stating it has brought an end to decades of woes of citizens seeking building permissions in urban areas.

RK Rao, the president of CREDAI Hyderabad, said, “We welcome the State government’s decision to implement TS-bPASS, which is aimed at reducing human interference and ensuring transparency. CREDAI has played a pivotal role in the formulation of this policy. TS-bPASS simplifies the documentation by introducing a single application form for NOC across all departments. This is a first-of-its kind reform in India.”

V Rajashekar Reddy, the general secretary of CREDAI Hyderabad, said, “A parallel initiative by the government to curb the sale of illegal plots and layouts and urge people to buy RERA approved projects, will go a long way in building the buyer’s confidence.”