Minister reviews progress of Mission Bhagiratha

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao said on Tuesday that the Urban Mission Bhagiratha, a flagship programme of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, was proposed to provide safe, adequate, sustainable and treated drinking water to every household in urban areas.

He made this statement after reviewing the progress of works taken up under the Urban Mission Bhagiratha programme, covering 141 municipalities and municipal corporations in the State, except GHMC. Keeping in mind the future requirements, the MAUD Minister instructed the officials concerned to speed up the ongoing works and complete them within the proposed time frame.

In an effort to learn how the programme is being implemented in various towns and cities, Rama Rao interacted with several officials concerned and inquired if there were any coordination gap between different departments.

The drinking water being supplied under the Urban Mission Bhagiratha programme should be constantly monitored, the Minister said and directed the authorities to always keep a tab on the water quality.