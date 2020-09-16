Need new tribunal to resolve Krishna issue: Suresh Reddy to PM Modi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS MP KR Suresh Reddy urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to constitute a tribunal under Sections of 3 and 5 of the Inter-State River Water Disputes Act to resolve the disputes over sharing Krishna waters. Raising the matter in the Rajya Sabha, on Tuesday, Suresh Reddy said there were disputes between the two Telugu States over Krishna water since the formation of Telangana.

Despite repeated letters by CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to the Centre for the constitution of a new tribunal, the Central government extended the tenure of the present Brijesh Kumar Tribunal, Suresh Reddy said. The tenure of the Tribunal extended as per the provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, so the Tribunal would have limited scope, he said. He added that only the new Tribunal would resolve disputes among AP, TS, Maharashtra and Karnataka.