Nizamsagar yet to receive good inflows

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Due to heavy rains, several projects and reservoirs in the districts have been receiving plenty of inflows for the past few days. However, the Nizamsagar dam has received only minor inflows.

The dam’s total capacity had been 29 TMC, which reduced to 17.802 TMC due to silt. According to officials, the dam has received good inflows only two times from 2009.“As of now, we received only 1,200 cusecs of water from recent rains. We are waiting for more inflows till the end of the monsoon,” Nizamsagar Project Deputy Executive Engineer Dattatri said.

In 2010-11 Nizamsagar received 59.57 TMC of water. In 2016-17, it received 76.347 TMC inflows and excess water was released into the river. In 2011-12, it received 8 TMC and in 2017-18 it received only 7 TMC.

The government had planned to bring water from the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) and Kondapochamma reservoir into the project, but it never materialised. Assembly speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy haNIZAMABAD:s been closely monitoring the situation.

1 lakh cusecs of water released from SRSP

The Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP) received huge inflows from upstream areas on Tuesday. As of now, over one lakh cusecs of water is being released from 26 gates of the project