STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Nizamsagar yet to receive good inflows

Assembly speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy has been closely monitoring the situation. 

Published: 16th September 2020 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2020 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Sri Ram Sagar Project. (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Due to heavy rains, several projects and reservoirs in the districts have been receiving plenty of inflows for the past few days. However, the Nizamsagar dam has received only minor inflows. 

The dam’s total capacity had been 29 TMC, which reduced to 17.802 TMC due to silt. According to officials, the dam has received good inflows only two times from 2009.“As of now, we received only 1,200 cusecs of water from recent rains. We are waiting for more inflows till the end of the monsoon,” Nizamsagar Project Deputy Executive Engineer Dattatri said. 

In 2010-11 Nizamsagar received 59.57 TMC of water. In 2016-17, it received 76.347 TMC inflows and excess water was released into the river. In 2011-12, it received 8 TMC and in 2017-18 it received only 7 TMC.

The government had planned to bring water from the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) and Kondapochamma reservoir into the project, but it never materialised. Assembly speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy haNIZAMABAD:s been closely monitoring the situation. 

1 lakh cusecs of water released from SRSP 
The Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP) received huge inflows from upstream areas on Tuesday. As of now, over one lakh cusecs of water is being released from 26 gates of the project

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nizamsagar Nizamsagar dam
India Matters
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19: Russia ties up with Dr Reddy's for vaccine trial in India, to supply 10 crore doses by December
Image of Indian army used for representational purpose onlly. ( Photo | PTI)
Indian Army fully geared to fight full-fledged war in eastern Ladakh: Northern Command
Aligarh Muslim University (File Photo | PTI)
90-year lease has ended: Kin of late king who gave land to AMU want it back
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami addressing the Assembly in Chennai
AIADMK govt firm on two-language policy, CM Edappadi tells Tamil Nadu Assembly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL sponsor Dream 11's parent company gets $225 million funding
Babri Masjid in Ayodhya before it was demolished by kar sevaks on December 6, 1992. (File Photo | AP)
Babri mosque demolition case verdict on September 30; Advani and others to be in court
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp