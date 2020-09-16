Unable to keep up with online classes, boy kills self

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: A 14-year-old boy consumed pesticide and died by suicide at Nawabpet village of Kadam mandal in Nirmal district on Tuesday, allegedly because he could not understand or keep up with his online classes. The victim, P Rakesh, was a native of Nelki Venkatapur village in Mancherial and had been staying at his grandmother’s house in Nawabpet for a while. Kadam mandal police said that the village was in a Maoist-affected area and that they would launch an enquiry on Wednesday morning.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)