2,273 new Covid cases, 12 deaths in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana recorded 2,273 new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, taking the tally in the State to 1,62,844. The disease claimed 12 more lives on Wednesday and the toll stands at 996.

Currently, there are 30,401 active cases, of which 23,569 patients are under home isolation. A total of 2,260 patients recovered from the virus on Wednesday, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,31,447.

According to the Telangana government’s medical bulletin, the State’s recovery rate is 80.7 per cent and the case fatality rate 0.61 per cent, against the national average of 78.5 per cent and 1.63 per cent respectively.

Give grace marks to PG docs: TS to Centre

TS Health Minister Eatala Rajender urged Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan to award grace marks to PG medical students who have failed the final exams. With several PG General Medicine students, failing their final exams due to their hectic schedule, Eatala asked Harsh Vardhan to consider a lenient marking system. Nearly 100 doctors have failed the exam