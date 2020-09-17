4 officials suspended in Rs 1.2-crore bribery case; ACB preps to grill Addl Collector

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths are preparing to question Medak Additional Collector Gaddam Nagesh after a court gave them custody for four days even as the State government placed him and three other Revenue officials under suspension on Wednesday.

ACB sources said they have evidence that Nagesh had used former Collector Dharma Reddy’s name for seeking `1.2 crore bribe for issuing a No Objection Certificate for 119 acres of agricultural land to facilitate its sale by its owners.

The ACB officials, in their remand report, said Nagesh had told the complainant, Linga Murthy, that he needed to share the bribe amount with senior officers for issuing the NoC. The complainant had recorded the mobile phone conversation with Nagesh and shown it to the ACB.

The ACB named Nagesh as Accused No. 1 (A1) and Tahsildar Sattar as A2. Narsapur RDO Aruna Reddy is A3 in the case. The government orders suspending them had said that they would remain so until the conclusion of criminal and disciplinary proceedings. The orders were issued by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar.

A case was registered against Gaddam Nagesh, Junior Assistant MD Washim Ahmed, Narsapur RDO B Aruna Reddy, Tahsildar Abdul Sattar and A5 Kola Jeevan Goud for asking for a bribe of `1 lakh per acre for 112.21 acres.

The accused accepted `40 lakh in two instalments. The remaining bribe amount of `72 lakh was received in the form of agreement of sale of five acres of land from the land purchased by the complainant Kanneboina Linga Murthy at Chippalturthi village of Narsapur mandal in Medak district.

Meanwhile, the Sangareddy police is collecting evidence to arrest Kamareddy RDO G Narender and Deputy Tahsildar Narayana working at the Medak Collectorate for forging the signature of a deceased tahsildar and selling government land worth `80 crore. The officials have been trying to secure anticipatory bail but the government has requested the court not to sanction the same.

Narender was Tahsildar of Jinnaram mandal in 2013 and is currently the Kamareddy RDO, while Narayana, who was Deputy Tahsildar (Civil Supplies Department), is Deputy Tahsildar in the Medak Collectorate. They had allotted 20 acres of government land in Khajipally village to ex-servicemen while serving in Jinnaram mandal. To avoid any trouble, they forged the signature of late Parameshwar.

Used former Collector’s name to demand bribe

ACB sources said they have evidence that Medak Additional Collector Gaddam Nagesh had used former Collector Dharma Reddy’s name for seeking `1.2 cr bribe for issuing an NoC for 119 acres of agricultural land to facilitate its sale by its owners. Nagesh had told complainant Linga Murthy that he needed to share the bribe amount with senior officers for issuing the NoC