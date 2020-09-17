STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Assembly, Council adjourned over Covid

Though the business advisory committee (BAC) decided to conduct the monsoon session until September 28, the Houses were adjourned well in advance due to Covid-19.

Police detain a government teacher during a protest near the Assembly in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Assembly and Council was adjourned sine die on Wednesday due to fear of Covid-19. Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy and Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy read out the same statement in both the Assembly and the Council.  

They said two legislators and several staff out of the total 1,200 personnel had tested positive for Covid-19, which had caused fear among the rest of the members. The monsoon session of the Legislature adopted as many as 12 bills, including the Revenue, FRBM (Amendment) and TS-bPASS Bills.

Though the business advisory committee (BAC) decided to conduct the monsoon session until September 28, the Houses were adjourned well in advance due to Covid-19. The government business was also completed in both the Houses. The monsoon session started on September 7. The Legislature adopted a resolution urging the Central government to withdraw the Electricity (Amendment) Bill.

