Revanth Reddy seeks a CBI probe into Srisailam plant mishap

Published: 17th September 2020 08:21 AM

TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy

Congress MP A Revanth Reddy (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday raised the issue of the fire mishap at Srisailam power plant in the Lok Sabha, and requested an impartial inquiry by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the incident.  

Reddy said a major fire broke out in an underground station of Srisailam hydroelectric power plant on August 20, where nine employees lost their lives and huge damage was caused to the State property, only due to the negligence of the State government. 

“For the past several years, multiple red flags were raised about the poor maintenance of accompanying structures, including the structural integrity of the dam itself, on which the plant is built,” he stated.

He added that concerns were also raised at the 39th meeting of the NCDS in February-2019, but the Telangana government has failed to act.

