103-year-old man beats COVID-19 in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While Covid-19 is known to be fatal among the elderly, 15 elderly residents of an old age home in Hyderabad, who were infected with the disease, came out of the jaws of death after they were successfully treated by doctors at government-run hospitals — Gandhi Hospital, Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences and Nature Cure Hospital.

They included a 103-year old patient named Paruchuri Ramaswamy. The 15 patients are inmates of the CR Foundation’s Home for the Aged. The doctors could not save two patients, who were aged 90 and 81. Ten staff members of the old age home too were infected and were successfully treated.

In all, 25 of the 27 Covid-19 patients walked out of the hospitals hale and hearty. After they were discharged, the State government received praise from an unknown quarter — CPI national secretary K Narayana, who happens to be the chairman of the CR Foundation.

Showering encomiums on the government, Narayana recalled the great service rendered by the staff and administration of the Medical and Health Department and Health Minister Eatala Rajender.

Narayana’s words of praise came as a surprise since he is known to slam the TRS government for all its omissions and commissions. Narayana said: “I am happy that even a centenarian Paruchuri Ramaswamy — came out fully healthy. The staff and the doctors have done a great service,” he said.