Biscuit unit raided as two kids die eating cream wafers in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana food safety officials have raided a manufacturing unit of popular biscuits brand, ‘Rose’ — a part of the Veeramani Biscuit Industries Ltd — located near Turkayamjal in Rangareddy district. This comes following the death of two children on Monday in Kurnool, AP, after they reportedly ate the company’s mango-flavoured cream wafers.

On Wednesday, the officials collected samples of the wafers and around 17 ingredients, which would be sent to the Food Safety Laboratory in Nacharam for testing. “We received a mail from FSSAI, New Delhi, on Wednesday morning, after which we raided the manufacturing unit. A team comprising a Food Safety Officer, Food Safety Designated Officer and Food Analyst conducted the raid. They took along a mobile food testing lab too. Once the reports are out, action will be taken as per the Food Safety and Standards Act,” a senior food safety official said.

The company had shut its unit on Monday itself, a company official said on Thursday. He also said the cream wafers of the particular batch, which the children consumed, are being called back, but most of the retailers have already sold the product.