Cynical Bhatti taken to 2BHK sites in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Taking the gauntlet thrown by CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka in Assembly on Wednesday that TRS had not built any houses for the poor, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Mayor Bonthu Rammohan took Bhatti to Jiyaguda, Gode Khabar, Kattelamandi, CC Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar, Kollur and Bansilalpet on Thursday. They took him on a tour of the double bedroom apartments built by the TRS government.

As Talasani showed him around, Bhatti inspected the 2BHKs. The CLP leader later said that they had visited 3,428 2BHKs and they would visit some more on Friday. He stated that only 400 new people were given the double bedroom houses.

KTR, Prashanth Reddy review progress of 2BHKs

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) K T Rama Rao along with Minister for Roads and Buildings, V Prashanth Reddy reviewed the progress of construction works of double-bedroom dignity houses in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits here on Thursday.Officials informed the ministers that the construction works of one lakh dignity houses in GHMC limits are nearing completion.

During the meeting, the Ministers instructed GHMC Commissioner D S Lokesh Kumar to ensure transparency and coordinate with district Collectors in GHMC limits while finalising the beneficiaries list.

Rama Rao asked officials to increase greenery at the 2BHK housing sites and asked them to plant saplings from now onwards. MAUD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar, Housing Department Principal Secretary Sunil Sharma were present.