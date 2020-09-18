Day 1: Over 5,000 appear for AP-EAMCET in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Over 5,000 candidates appeared for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP-EAMCET) 2020 Engineering from Telangana on Thursday. The exams for engineering streams was conducted at a few centres in Telangana, including three exam centres in Hyderabad. About 2.7 lakh candidates have registered for AP-EAMCET from the two Telugu states.

The engineering exam will be held from September 17 to 23 in two sessions — 9 am to 12 noon and again from 3 pm to 6 pm. Meanwhile, the Agriculture exam will be held from September 23 to 25. The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has postponed TS-EAMCET Agriculture exams to September 28, 29.