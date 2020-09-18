STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

GST dues: TRS MPs stage dharna in Delhi

TRS Parliamentary Party leader K Keshava Rao said that the MPs representing non-BJP ruled States took part in the dharna.

Published: 18th September 2020 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2020 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

TRS MPs, along with MPs of other regional parties, stage a dharna in front of the Gandhi statue near Parliament on Thursday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS MPs, along with Parliamentarians from other regional parties, staged a dharna near the Gandhi statue before Parliament on Thursday, demanding that the Centre pay GST compensation to the States immediately. Around 70 MPs of TRS, TMC, DMK, RJD, AAP, NCP, SP and Shiv Sena participated in the dharna, holding empty plates in their hands. The TRS MPs demanded that the GST and IGST dues to Telangana — close to `9,000 crore — be released immediately to the State.

TRS Parliamentary Party leader K Keshava Rao said that the MPs representing non-BJP ruled States took part in the dharna. TRS floor leader in the Lok Sabha Nama Nageswara Rao said that the protest was staged to to highlight the injustice being meted out to the States by the Central government. “The Centre, which is supposed to extend help to the States during the pandemic, is not even released the money we are owed,” Nama alleged. He also demanded that the Central government fulfil all the assurances listed in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014. It may be recalled that the State had rejected the proposal of the GST Council to raise loans to overcome the shortfall of GST collections. Nama also said that they would give notice for adjournment motion on GST and insist for a debate on the same.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GST compensation TRS Parliament
India Matters
Kollywood actor Suriya
HC drops contempt proceedings against actor Suriya over remarks on NEET
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
'Farm Bills against middlemen': PM tells farmers not to be 'misled' by Opposition
The Laxmi Vilas Palace Hotel in Rajasthan's Udaipur (Photo | EPS)
Court orders criminal case against Arun Shourie over Rajasthan hotel sale
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File photo | PTI)
Pakistan to elevate occupied Gilgit-Baltistan to full-fledged province: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel (Facebook photo)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Youth Congress stages protest in front of NIA office
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
What’s the link between Vitamin D and Covid-19?
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp