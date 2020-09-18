STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Illegal cattle transportation stopped in Telangana

Cattle are first transported to the district from Maharashtra, and then from the district to other places in the State, including Hyderabad.

Published: 18th September 2020 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2020 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Kumrambheem-Asifabad’s zilla parishad (ZP) chairperson stopped illegal transportation of cattle in Wankidi mandal on Thursday. On receiving information about cattle being transported illegally, ZP chairperson Kova Laxmi went to Ganeshpur village in Wankidi mandal and stopped cattle from being loaded onto vehicles, and instead shifted the cattle to a goshala. The accused fled the location.

The district has become a hub for illegal transportation of cattle. Cattle are first transported to the district from Maharashtra, and then from the district to other places in the State, including Hyderabad. Even while transporting cattle legally, in each vehicle, usually more than 20 cattle are transported, which is against the rules. Road transport authority officials have advised transporters to follow the norms, but to no avail.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
cattle transportation Telangana
India Matters
Kollywood actor Suriya
HC drops contempt proceedings against actor Suriya over remarks on NEET
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
'Farm Bills against middlemen': PM tells farmers not to be 'misled' by Opposition
The Laxmi Vilas Palace Hotel in Rajasthan's Udaipur (Photo | EPS)
Court orders criminal case against Arun Shourie over Rajasthan hotel sale
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File photo | PTI)
Pakistan to elevate occupied Gilgit-Baltistan to full-fledged province: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel (Facebook photo)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Youth Congress stages protest in front of NIA office
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
What’s the link between Vitamin D and Covid-19?
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp