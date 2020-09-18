Illegal cattle transportation stopped in Telangana

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Kumrambheem-Asifabad’s zilla parishad (ZP) chairperson stopped illegal transportation of cattle in Wankidi mandal on Thursday. On receiving information about cattle being transported illegally, ZP chairperson Kova Laxmi went to Ganeshpur village in Wankidi mandal and stopped cattle from being loaded onto vehicles, and instead shifted the cattle to a goshala. The accused fled the location.

The district has become a hub for illegal transportation of cattle. Cattle are first transported to the district from Maharashtra, and then from the district to other places in the State, including Hyderabad. Even while transporting cattle legally, in each vehicle, usually more than 20 cattle are transported, which is against the rules. Road transport authority officials have advised transporters to follow the norms, but to no avail.