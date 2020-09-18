STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Osmania University students stopped from writing exam as they test positive for COVID-19

However, there is no information on whether these students will be allowed to write the exam at a later date.

Published: 18th September 2020 09:17 AM

COVID testing

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AT least 13 students of Nizam College, which is affiliated to Osmania University, were stopped from writing the ongoing final semester exams as they tested positive for Covid-19. According to Nizam College Principal Laxmikanth Rathod, of the 13 students who tested positive, seven were staying at the hostel and six students, including three foreigners, were day scholars. Two teachers also tested positive for the virus, he informed. “Some students who tested positive were sent to hospitals while the others left for their native places,” Rathod added.

However, there is no information on whether these students will be allowed to write the exam at a later date. So far around 1,000 tests were conducted at Nizam College, which was allocated 796 final year students and 200 odd teaching and non-teaching staff. Meanwhile, Kota Srinivas Goud of Telangana Vidyarthi Vedika, said: “At least 30 UG students from OU were stopped from writing the final semester exams after they tested positive for Covid. While some students from Nizam College were sent back, a few students from City College and Women’s College Koti also tested positive for the virus.” Speaking to Express, Roshan, a UG final year student from Women’s College, said: “While self-declaration is mandatory before attending the exam, temperatures are being checked every day. The Covid tests are also being conducted at hotels and the college.”

Comments

